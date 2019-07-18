|
Bernard M. "Bernie" Cote, age 89, of Belle Valley, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. He was born in Erie, on July 31, 1929, son of the late Leo and Florence Cote.
Bernie was a strong man of faith and integrity. He was a former Chapter Leader of the John Birch Society. He first worked in insurance sales, then with Rick Weaver Buick, and Tom Knobloch in new and used car sales. Bernie was an active member for many years at Grandview Alliance Church and had previously served as a Deacon and a Youth Leader. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and while serving in the Korean War, was stationed at the Pentagon.
Bernie is survived by his beloved wife who was by his side daily, Dorothy Kennelley Aulbenbacher Cote; and four children, Becky Rock (Jeff), Beverly Weed, and Mark and Paul Cote. He was also much loved by his five stepchildren, Debra Marr, George, William (Jan), Mark (Judy), and David (Rachel) Aulbenbacher; one sister, Janet Boshan; 26 grandchildren, Jeremy, Bethany, Brandy, George, Paul, Denise, Joseph, Sarah, Autumn, Mark, Benjamin, Donald, James, Timothy, Rebecca, Rachele, Kimberlee, David, Lisa, Nathan, Crystal, Nicole, Carol, Ava, Dorothy, and Saffron; 46 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Carol; stepson, Harry; and two grandsons, Johnny and William Aulenbacher.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Grandview Alliance Church, 1102 East Gore Road, on Saturday at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. John Hall. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019