Bernard R. Graf, age 79, died peacefully on August 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Erie, East, in the presence of his sister Mary Ann and his cousin Judy.
Bernard was born on January 24, 1940 in Erie, Pa., the eldest son of the late Bernard and Lavina Graf.
Bernard was the beloved brother of Mary Ann (Graf) Ehrman (James) of Catonsville, Md., and Reverend Paul M. Graf of Lafayette, Ind. He was the treasured uncle of Gregory Ehrman of Catonsville, Md.; Charles Ehrman (Liz) of Catonsville, Md.; Daniel Ehrman (Tammy) of Eldersburg, Md.; Reverend Terrence Ehrman, CSC of the University of Notre Dame; and Kristan Endler (Erik) of Marriottsville, Md. He was the endearing great uncle of Clara, Patrick and Adele Ehrman of Catonsville, Md.; Lexi and Marissa Ehrman of Eldersburg, Md.; and Kelly and Andrew Endler of Marriottsville, Md.
Bernard was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School and Cathedral Preparatory School, Class of 1958. In 1962, he graduated from Gannon University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and in 1964 from the University of Detroit with a Masters Degree in Economics. Upon graduation, after completing the ROTC Program at Gannon University, he was commissioned a Captain in the United States Army. His military service included two years in Vincenza, Italy and one year in Stuttgart, Germany. Bernard was employed for many years by the Erie Coca-Cola Bottling Works.
Bernard was a noble, honorable and moral man of God. He prayed the rosary daily and was deeply committed to his Roman Catholic Faith. He loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and His Mother Mary.
Bernard was a most loving, gentle and kind person. He had cared for his 100 year old mother with great tenderness and compassion. His family and revered friends were recipients of many acts of kindness, hospitality and aid coming from the goodness of his generous heart.
Bernard was blessed with a God-gifted intellect and a phenomenal memory. He was a scholar pursuing Latin, Greek and mathematics; a connoisseur of the Fine Arts, especially the music of the great composers; a linguist, a conversant of German and Italian. He sought after truth and beauty.
Bernard was a steadfast alumnus and supporter of Cathedral Preparatory School. For many years, the highlight and delight of his life was following the sports programs of the Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria athletes. He attended every sporting event of every season of every team. He was their number one supporter, cheerleader and fan.
Friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502, on Thursday, August 15th and Friday, August 16th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be made and checks payable to the "Monsignor Goodill St. Luke School Education Fund," c/o St. Luke's Church, 421 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504 or to "Prep and Villa Athletics," c/o Cathedral Preparatory School, 225 West 9th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2019