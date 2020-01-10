|
|
"Ride 2 the Sky"
Weep not as the ride was great!!! Born in the 40s, teen years in the 50s, lived in eight decades, two centuries and two millenniums, he lived the post war boom, early fast cars and rock and roll music, drive-in theaters, soda fountains and Happy Days!!!
The radical changes of the 60s were overshadowed by the miracle of three beautiful children to nurture and coach and learn from, and while the 60s are deeply etched into our culture, so too are the children in a spellbinding way.
So we ride off into the sky with 28000 days of intricate and priceless memories amassed and with the deepest appreciation for those who among you surrounded and helped create and protect the sanctity and beauty of life. Thank you, friends, for everything. You are cherished.
To Jane most lovely, I owe so much!!! Thank you and I will see you at rendezvous.
Rob
Please send donations to s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020