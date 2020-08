Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernice I. Christenson Fiolek, 90, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Twinbrook Healthcare Center. A complete obituary will appear later by the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home.





