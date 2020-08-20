1/1
Bernice I. Christenson Fiolek
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice I. Christenson Fiolek, 90, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Sawyer,, Minnesota, on January 2, 1930, daughter of the late Elrod and Clara St. John Christenson.

Bernice was an enrolled member of Fondulac Band Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leo Fiolek, daughter Sharon Fiolek, sons Ronald Fiolek and Gerald Fiolek and her granddaughter Kimberly Fiolek.

Survivors include her four grandchildren Lanaya Bogdanski (Ben), Leora Fiolek, Nick Fiolek (Missie) and Amanda Fiolek. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.

No calling hours will be observed. Services will be private with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash, is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slomski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
jason Shick
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved