Bernice I. Christenson Fiolek, 90, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Sawyer,, Minnesota, on January 2, 1930, daughter of the late Elrod and Clara St. John Christenson.
Bernice was an enrolled member of Fondulac Band Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leo Fiolek, daughter Sharon Fiolek, sons Ronald Fiolek and Gerald Fiolek and her granddaughter Kimberly Fiolek.
Survivors include her four grandchildren Lanaya Bogdanski (Ben), Leora Fiolek, Nick Fiolek (Missie) and Amanda Fiolek. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.
No calling hours will be observed. Services will be private with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash, is handling arrangements.
.
.