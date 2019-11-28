|
|
Bernice L. Maul, age 94, of Erie, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Clarion, Pa., February 19, 1925, a daughter of the late Lee and Myrna V. Lewis Walters.
Bernice was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, craft shows and shopping. She enjoyed spending time picnicking at the beach, and during the holidays, she especially loved to visit the Festival of Trees.
In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Maul; daughter, Carolyn J. Olson, in November of 2018, as well as her sister, Betty Lee Seigworth and brother, Reed Elder.
Bernice is survived by her granddaughter, Kimberly (Scot) Dickerson; great-grandsons, Jared and Trever Dickerson; great-great granddaughter, Avah Huston-Caroll; sister-in-law, Sandy Hewitt, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. until a time of sharing at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Bernice's name to the Erie County Public Library, 160 East Front Street, Erie, PA 16507. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 28, 2019