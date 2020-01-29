|
Bernice M. Szymecki Jeziorski, 88, of Erie, passed away on January 28, 2020 at Manchester Commons. She was born December 30, 1931 in Erie, a daughter of the late Leo and Kathryn Sobucki Szymecki.
Bernice worked at Keystone Laundry, Marx Toys and GE.
Bernice was a dedicated and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, puzzles and spending time with her family, which brought her the greatest joy. She was known to always put others first. She traveled the world with her husband during his 23- year military career while raising her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Julian J. "Ski" Jeziorski; a daughter, Patricia A. Jeziorski; grandson, Jason Jeziorski; and siblings, Helen Cywinski, Rose Kosko, Ceceila Kosiorek, Louise Falzone, Margaret Szymecki, Henry Szymecki, Paul Szymecki, Ray Szymecki, Leo Szymecki and Walter Szymecki.
She is survived by daughters, Marie Sidun (Charles) of Florida, Nancy A. Enterline (Jeffrey) of Cranesville, Pa., and Janet D. Grutkowski (Gregory) of Zanesville, Ohio; sons, John Jeziorski, Michael Jeziorski, Matthiew Jeziorski and David Jeziorski (Brenda), all of Erie, and Daniel Jeziorski of McKean; as well as a sister, Theresa Sheeley-Piechocki. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Stephen Church, 1237 West 21st Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to -Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020