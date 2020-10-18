Bernice Y. Moore Wieczorek, age 87, of Erie, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Mt. Union, Pa., on March 17, 1933, daughter of the late Jones Austin and Mary Rex Moore.
Bernice worked over 30 years at UPMC Hamot as the unit secretary. She loved bird watching, singing in the choir at church and spending time with her family and friends.
Bernice is survived by her son, Thomas Casner and his wife, Sherry; four grandchildren, Scott, Eric, R.J., and Lauren; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Bob, and Issabelle; and one brother, Dale Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wieczorek; two sons, Dale Moore Sr. and William Madden; and two grandsons, Dale Moore Jr. and Clayton Casner.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Thomas Brooks. Entombment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
