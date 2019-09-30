|
Bert E. Page, 101, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Ball Pavilion. He was born on October 6, 1917, at the home farm on Brickyard Rd., in North East, Pa., a son of the late Robert and Jessie Phillips Page.
He graduated from North East High School in 1936. After his father's untimely death, he took over his share of the family farm with his Uncle John Page. Bert was a long-time grape farmer who took great pride in his vineyards.
He met his wife, Frances at the bank in North East, where she worked as teller. He was encouraged to invite her to a church supper. She accepted and the rest is history. They married on October 23, 1945, at the Presbyterian Church in North East, where they were both faithful, lifelong members. They were awarded The Book of Golden Deeds in 2003 for there many years of service to the North East Community.
Bert was a member of the Erie County Farm Bureau, Lakeshore Railway Society and North East Historical Society. On any Saturday morning, you could find him helping to collect newspapers at the railroad and then on Tuesday loading up his truck to take them to Erie for recycling.
He was a 3rd Degree member of North East Lodge #399 F. & A.M. and Zem Zem Shrine in Erie.
Bert and Frances moved to Pershing Ave. in 1996 and enjoyed "city" living too. They enjoyed bowling, golf and their many trips across America by car and train. Their trips and cruises to Hawaii and Alaska were a plus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Frances Grabowski Page in 2009 and his half-brother Donald Page.
Bert is survived by his sister Betty Page, his sister-in-law Maxine Grabowski and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa., on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services there at 4 p.m. Rev. Gregg D. Townsend will officiate. Interment will be in North East Cemetery. North East Lodge #399 F & AM will conduct a masonic service there on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
A special "thanks" goes to all the staff at Ball Pavilion for the compassionate care he received these last four years and especially the last few weeks. Thank you for helping him to go quietly into God's hands.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the , Erie, Pa., Lake Shore Railway Society, or the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 30, 2019