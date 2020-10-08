Bertha Lariccia Manna, 81, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her children. She was born on January 19, 1939, in Erie, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence Saturday Lariccia.
Bertha was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School Class of 1957. She enjoyed planning her high school reunions and reuniting with her classmates.
She worked at Klein Plating Works, retiring as a Production Manager after 29 years.
Bertha enjoyed bingo and crafts and in recent years getting together with the ladies at Saint Joseph's Apartments to complete puzzles and socialize. She was a very generous soul who loved knitting hats with her friends which were donated throughout the community.
Her greatest passion was her family. She raised her children to be strong and independent. She never missed a holiday or special occasion. She loved attending school and sporting events, especially for her grandchildren. She was the center of the family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mary Copple, Carmella Nicolia and Joanne Foster; and brother-in-law, Charles Copple.
She is survived by her four children, Tracy Rigazzi (Anthony), Mark Manna (Robin), Amy Rodriguez (Joe), and Beth Eubank (Greg Hyziewicz); brother-in-law, Ray Nicola; four grandchildren, Emily and Elizabeth Rodriguez and Chloe and Connor Eubank; three step-grandchildren, Nicole Chylinski (Pete), Paul Petruso (Lindsay) and Matthew Petruso; and two step-great-grandchildren, Kaden and Talia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Friends are invited to call on Friday at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Visitors are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Entombment will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.To
send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.