Bertha Lee Johnson Coleman Henley, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Collins, Miss., daughter of the late Daniel Johnson Sr. and Eddie Lee Crosby Johnson and stepmother, Mildred Louise Johnson.
Bertha relocated in 1978 from Sandusky, Ohio and began working at General Electric as a utility worker. Bertha retired in 2011 with 28 years of service. Bertha was an active member in several social clubs including American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, Wesleyville Athletic Club, Cascade Club, and the Sharpshooters Club. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and making jewelry, but nothing surpassed her love of sewing and designing unique pieces for fashion shows. She created her own line, R & B Fashion, for which she was named Designer of the Year in 1982.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Johnson Sr., Eddie Lee Johnson; stepmother, Mildred Louise Johnson; two brothers, Daniel Johnson Jr., and Jerry Johnson; two daughters, Tonya Lynn Williams, and Shonda Lynette Johnson; one great-grandson, Taimeer. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherita Monique Coleman Davis of Erie; three sisters, Florean Johnson of New Jersey, Jerdean Johnson of Erie, and Brenda Barnes of Miss.; three brothers, Andrew Johnson of Erie, Javain Webb and James New, both of Sandusky; goddaughter, Shea Rodgers; godson, Dax Robinson of Sandusky; 12 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. James Stepp. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019