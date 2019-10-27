|
Bertha Moski Wernicki, 95, a resident of Fairview Manor, passed away there on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on September 12, 1924, daughter of the late John and Catherine Kara Moski.
Bertha was employed at GE and later on at Kondu Corp, and then she retired as an Administrative Secretary from Farmers Home Mortgage in Waterford. She was a member of St. Casimir Church. Bertha enjoyed spending time with her family and loved family functions. Bertha also enjoyed playing bingo with her best friend Cecilia at Fairview Manor.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Wernicki Sr., sister Sophie Grygier and brothers Joseph, Casimir, John Jr. and Edward Moski.
Survivors include her daughter Alice Morrill (Bill), sons Henry Wernicki Jr. and Robert Wernicki, and grandchildren, Jon Growley, Tim Growley, Rob Wernicki, Kimberly Wernicki, and Michael Wernicki. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of services there at 7 p.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
