1933-2020
Bertrand "Bert" Hsu, age 86, of San Francisco, died peacefully, at his home, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1933, in Shanghai, China, the son of Pearl Sung and Edward Hsu.
Bert lived in Erie for 19 years from 1979 to 1998 and worked at General Electric. He had many professional accomplishments during this period, including winning the Outstanding Engineer Award across all of GE in 1984, leading and overseeing two DOE multi-million dollar projects on combustion engine technology, publishing over 30 technical papers and receiving five patents. Not only was Bert a brilliant engineer, he was also a warm and encouraging manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing bridge at the local ACBL club and received Life Master status.
Bert moved to Erie from Beijing, China, where he studied and was a professor at Tsinghua University for 30 years. After retiring from GE, Bert and his wife moved to San Francisco to be closer to their children. They spent the next 20 years traveling around the world, visiting old friends and enjoying their grandchildren.
Bert is survived by his wife Jane Hsu, his daughter Ann Hsu and her husband Tom Chin, daughter-in-law Echo Hsu, and his grandchildren Benjamin, Crystal, Zackery and Alexander, who all reside in San Francisco.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Bert on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306. If you would like to join us in person, make remarks at the service (impromptu comments are welcome), send a written note to be read, or send a video or voice memo, please contact Ann Hsu at [email protected] More information can be found on www.BertHsuMemorial.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2020