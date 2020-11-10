1/1
Beth A. Radigan
1968 - 2020
Beth A. Radigan, age 52, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born in Erie on April 16, 1968, daughter of the late Benjamin and Peggy Groves.

Beth was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and the Erie County Vo-Tech Program. She was a hairstylist at Mirror Mirror, and had previously worked at Fantastic Sam's, JCPenney's and Tangle's. Beth enjoyed fishing with her husband, watching movies, visiting with friends and working in her garden.

Beth is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brian Radigan, one niece and one nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred "Pinkey" Cass.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
