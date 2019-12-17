|
Beth Maxine Arnson Lester, age 87, of Erie died on Sunday December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Born in Jamestown, N.Y. on June 30, 1932, a daughter of the late Herman B. and Rose Stark Arnson.
Beth was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Class of January 1950, and Eastman Dental Dispensary of Rochester, N.Y. in 1952. Beth was one of the very first Dental Hygienists in Erie. In her later years, joining her husband David, became co-owner of Richard's Shoes from 1972 to 2011.
She was married to David Lester in 1955, the year he was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve.
In addition to her parents, Herman and Rose, Beth was preceded in death by her uncle Dr. G.H. Stark. After graduation, Beth worked in her uncle's dental office until his death.
In addition to her husband David, Beth is survived by her children, Geoffrey Lester of Pittsburgh, Pa., Robert Lester, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Martin Lester, of Austin, Texas; and her grandchildren, Rachel Lester and Benjamin Lester, both from Los Angeles, Calif.
Beth was a member of Brith Sholom Congregation where she served as Fund Raising Chairman; she was then appointed Vice-President of Properties; served as Chairman of the Millcreek Cancer Crusade for two years; and volunteered as Tour Guide at WQLN.
Beth enjoyed Synagogue duties and activities; gardening, traveling and the love of her family and friends.
Services will be today, Tuesday, December 17th at 1 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. with Dr. Mark C. Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Brith Sholom Cemetery, West 26th St. and Asbury Rd.
Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Brith Sholom, 3207 State St. Erie, PA 16508. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
