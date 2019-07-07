|
Bethany Maria Donnell, 55, of Shady Ave., Corry, Pa., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.
She is the daughter of James R. Donnell of Erie, Pa., and Beverly Fort Donnell Patterson of Corry, Pa.
Beth graduated from Mars High School in 1984. She and her family moved to Corry in 1987. For many years, Beth was a client of the Barber Center where she received job training and was involved in the companion program with Joanne Burch and Barb Bemis. Beth worked for Wal-mart in Corry for 9 years until the time of her illness.
Beth was a life time member of the Corry VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Corry American Legion Auxiliary, Corry Cental Labor Club and the Corry Women of the Moose Chapter 717. She loved playing bingo, making latch hook rugs, listening to music and singing karaoke. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and loved cheering them on.
Beth was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Patterson,; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Maria Fort and her paternal grandparents, James & Elizabeth Donnell.
In addition to her parents, Beth is survived by Beverly's companion David Lillie of Corry and several step siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. on Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held at the Mentley Funeral Home, 105 E. Main St., Gowanda, NY. on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Rood of Versailles United Methodist Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Versailles Cemetery, Versailles, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to Gertrude Barbara Center, 670 Sciota St., Corry, Pa. 16407.
