Bette Elizabeth Londo

Bette Elizabeth Londo Obituary
May 26, 1931 - March 19, 2019

Bette left her beautiful home in Erie, Pa., to be with her ailing mother in Florida. While she lived in Erie, her husband Joe and her partnered together and built a business of six automotive stores and a beautiful house on Dobler Rd. Now time has taken its toll.

Bette left behind her husband Joe, her son Joe Richard and her daughter Carla to join family and friends in Heaven. She will be greatly missed.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
