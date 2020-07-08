Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
Bette Jane Merritt, 53, of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, due to an automobile accident. She was born April 12, 1967, in Erie, a daughter of Edith (Gevin) Dimon of Cranesville and the late Clinton Dimon.
Bette graduated from Northwestern High School in 1985. She worked at the Northwestern School District as an emotional support aide, and most recently she worked at GECAC as tutor coordinator for adult education. Bette was a member of the Federated Church in East Springfield where she was active in women's ministry, and in high school she was a member of the International Thespian Society. Bette was an avid sports mom, always being involved in her children's activities, and she enjoyed doing crafts. Above all, she had a calling to be a mom, family was her number one priority, and she will be missed dearly by her family and all her extended family and friends. Bette was the embodiment of Christian grace and love, extending both to all she encountered. She dedicated her life to making a difference in the lives of others while pointing them towards Christ. No matter who you were, where you came from, or what you had done, Bette believed everyone deserved to be loved and shown grace.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Dimon.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Harold E. "Boots" Merritt, whom she married on March 25, 1989, four children, Josiah Merritt and his wife, Corey, of Ashtabula, Ohio, Jared Merritt of Erie, Abigail Merritt of Albion, and Isaac Merritt of Albion, two grandchildren, Eloise and Olive Merritt, a sister, Mary Kelly and her husband, Tim, of East Springfield, two brothers, Jim Dimon and his wife, Joan, of Union City, and Dennis Dimon, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Federated Church, 11995 Main Street, East Springfield, following all recommended CDC guidelines, on Friday from 1-3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of a service there at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. Memorials may be made in honor of Bette to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com
.
.