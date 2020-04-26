|
Bette Marjorie Jacobs Butler, 93, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born on October 9, 1926, in Titusville, Pa., daughter of the late Edward and Violet Woodman Jacobs. A 1944 graduate of Colestock High School (currently Titusville Area High School), she married and moved to Erie in 1950 raising a family on Myrtle Street. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's varied activities and supporting their interests.
Bette worked in the Optical Department of Sears for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Erie, and currently of Crossroads Community Baptist Church. She served on the Board of Education and Missions and belonged to the Sundowners Evening Circle and loved to work in the church library. Bette so enjoyed her room at Sarah Reed with its window facing Myrtle Street where she loved watching the birds and all the neighbors and neighborhood employees moving about. That window later became a great source of comfort to her and her family providing a means of interaction during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lewis Butler in 2006.
Survivors include a son, Duane Butler and partner, W.M. (Lee) Hamilton of New York City, N.Y.; two daughters, Phyllis Steadman and husband Guy of Waterford and Wendy Stolarski and husband Tom of Erie; four grandchildren, Amanda Steadman and fiancé Dennis Pitman of Arlington, Va., and Tim Steadman and wife Rachel, Megan Stolarski and Abby Stolarski, all of Erie.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private service was held at the convenience of the family with the Reverends David and Katie White, of Crossroads Community Baptist Church, officiating. When it is safe to gather, the family will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at Fairview Cemetery. The day and time will be announced.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Baptist Church, 5827 Old French Rd., Erie, PA 16509; or to Sarah Reed Senior Living, 227 West 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16502 Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
