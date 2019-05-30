Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Assembly of God Ministry Center
1439 Lake Street
Girard, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie I. David


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bettie I. David Obituary
Bettie I. David, 96, of Fairview, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Fairview Manor following an extended illness. She was born on September 10, 1922, daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie May (Scott) Roberts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. David, who passed away in 1986, two brothers, Chuck and William Roberts, two sisters -in-law, Louis and Marge Roberts, and a son-in-law, Terry Smith.

Bettie retired from Johnson Control, she enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Robert David (Joanne) of Millcreek and Keith David (Emela) of West Springfield, one daughter, Connie Smith of Fairview, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Bethel Assembly of God Ministry Center 1439 Lake Street, Girard, Pa. at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation Services 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.

Memorials may be made to Asaracare Hospice 12664 US-19 Waterford, Pa 16441.

Condolences may be sent to: Daviscremationservices.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.