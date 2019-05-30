|
|
Bettie I. David, 96, of Fairview, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Fairview Manor following an extended illness. She was born on September 10, 1922, daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie May (Scott) Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. David, who passed away in 1986, two brothers, Chuck and William Roberts, two sisters -in-law, Louis and Marge Roberts, and a son-in-law, Terry Smith.
Bettie retired from Johnson Control, she enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Robert David (Joanne) of Millcreek and Keith David (Emela) of West Springfield, one daughter, Connie Smith of Fairview, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Bethel Assembly of God Ministry Center 1439 Lake Street, Girard, Pa. at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation Services 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to Asaracare Hospice 12664 US-19 Waterford, Pa 16441.
Condolences may be sent to: Daviscremationservices.com.
