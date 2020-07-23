Bettie J. Jones Vincent, transitioned to her heavenly reward on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by family. The second of eight children, Bettie was born on August 23, 1937, in Heidelberg, Miss. to the late Willie Jones and the late Hazel Olevia Dale Jones.
She was 12 years old when the family relocated to Erie, Pa.
After graduating from Academy High School, she attended Gannon University, Erie, Pa., and Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa. She acquired various continuing education certificates in management, human resource management, labor relations, employee relations, diversity and public relations.
Bettie was instrumental in the development of GECAC, having started her career there in 1968. She held several positions at GECAC including Executive and Deputy Executive Secretary, Office Clerical Supervisor, Office Manager, Special Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer Financial Services Supervisor and Public Relations Director. She retired from GECAC after a 50-year career as the Vice President of Human Resources in 2018 – 40 years were spent as the lead human services professional. She developed GECAC's human resources department from infancy. Also, during her tenure at GECAC, she managed and organized the annual GECAC Dinner and assisted in the organization of the R. B. Wiley/Walter Osborne Golf Tournament. The tournament has raised thousands of dollars for student scholarships.
Her professional affiliations were with American Management Association of America, American Personnel Association of America and Human Resource Management Association.
Not only did Bettie have a thriving career, but her commitment to the community is quite evident in the number of organizations she served. She served as a board member of the Booker T. Washington Center, Catholic Charities, Erie County Diabetes Association, Gannondale Residential Center, HANDS Corp., Safenet and United Way of Erie County Personnel Committee. She was also active and served in leadership roles with MET Carroll Assembly #62, Loyal Ladies-former Loyal Lady Ruler, Pharoah Court #196, Daughters of Isis-former Commandress, Sequoyah Court #39, Heroines of Jericho-former Most Ancient Matron and Orpha Chapter #21, and Order of Eastern Star-former Worthy Matron. Bettie was also a member of the Council of Regents of the Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation.
Her hard work and dedication to the community have been recognized. She was listed in the 2008 edition of the "Talk Magazine" Influential African-American Women in Pennsylvania, one of 12 Women Making History from the Mercy Center for Women, Othella Myers-Johnson Community Service Award, R. Benjamin Wiley Spirit of GECAC Award, and one of three recipients of the 2019 Saint Mary's Home Ageless Erieite Award.
Bettie's spiritual journey began at an early age in Heidelberg, Miss. where she was a member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church. She is a former member of Antioch Baptist Church under the late Rev. A.H. Hunter and Shiloh Baptist Church under the late Rev. Rosamond Kay. She was an active member of Victory Christian Center under the leadership of Bishop Dwane Brock, where she served as Chairman of the Board of Incorporators.
Bettie was a compassionate person whose love was felt by family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. She created a loving, welcoming home which was the centerpiece of family gatherings. One of her favorite bible verses is Luke 12:48 "For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required". Her greatest enjoyment was spending time and feasting with family and friends, and working. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, sewing, reading, shopping and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry James "Jim" Vincent who passed in 1997; her siblings Edward Jones, Albert Lee Jones, Willie Jones Jr., and Dora B. Jones Gambill (Joe); her brothers-in-law, Alvin "Geech" Vincent (Florence), Marion (Elena) Vincent and Artimus Vincent. She was also preceded in death by a stepson, James Wright; as well as four grandchildren, Lawrence Vincent II, Armando Cooley Vincent, Jolishia Lewis and Jayla Lewis.
She is survived by two sisters, Olivia Jones Brock (Bishop Dwane Brock) Erie, Pa. and Patricia Jones, Erie, Pa.; one brother Jimmy L. Jones (Lisa) Charlotte, N.C.; four sons Robert V. Vincent (Radhica), Alvin L. Vincent, Lawrence E. Vincent and Darren J. Vincent (Jacqueline); and one daughter Angela C. Vincent. She is further survived by one stepdaughter, Lyn Twillie-Darby (James), all of Erie, PA; sister-in-law Melvra Simmons, New York, N.Y.; 20 grandchildren including four of whom she reared: Jovan, Jon, and Endia Vincent, and Tremaine Johnson; 23 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; a paternal great aunt, Katherine Jones Jackson, Jackson, Miss.; and four godchildren, Veronica Gambill-Harden, Sharisse Gore Dahle, Gina Gore and George Gore, Jr.
Friends may call at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. and may attend a service there on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12 p.m., with Bishop Dwane Brock officiating and eulogizing.
Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation, 1129 Pennsylvania Ave., Erie, PA 16503.
Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home., 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
