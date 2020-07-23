I have been at GECAC for 20 years, and worked directly under Bettie since 2007. She was one special woman! She truly cared and loved her job here and was sweet as pie and strong when she needed to be . My favorite memories of her, are of her laughter!!! no matter where I was, If I heard her laugh, you just had to start laughing also, she had the best laugh!!! I was honored to work with Bettie, she was one very special person, whom i will miss dearly, my condolences and prayers to her family.

Holly Sawatsky

Coworker