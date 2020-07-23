1/1
Bettie J. Jones Vincent
1937 - 2020
Bettie J. Jones Vincent, transitioned to her heavenly reward on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by family. The second of eight children, Bettie was born on August 23, 1937, in Heidelberg, Miss. to the late Willie Jones and the late Hazel Olevia Dale Jones.

She was 12 years old when the family relocated to Erie, Pa.

After graduating from Academy High School, she attended Gannon University, Erie, Pa., and Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa. She acquired various continuing education certificates in management, human resource management, labor relations, employee relations, diversity and public relations.

Bettie was instrumental in the development of GECAC, having started her career there in 1968. She held several positions at GECAC including Executive and Deputy Executive Secretary, Office Clerical Supervisor, Office Manager, Special Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer Financial Services Supervisor and Public Relations Director. She retired from GECAC after a 50-year career as the Vice President of Human Resources in 2018 – 40 years were spent as the lead human services professional. She developed GECAC's human resources department from infancy. Also, during her tenure at GECAC, she managed and organized the annual GECAC Dinner and assisted in the organization of the R. B. Wiley/Walter Osborne Golf Tournament. The tournament has raised thousands of dollars for student scholarships.

Her professional affiliations were with American Management Association of America, American Personnel Association of America and Human Resource Management Association.

Not only did Bettie have a thriving career, but her commitment to the community is quite evident in the number of organizations she served. She served as a board member of the Booker T. Washington Center, Catholic Charities, Erie County Diabetes Association, Gannondale Residential Center, HANDS Corp., Safenet and United Way of Erie County Personnel Committee. She was also active and served in leadership roles with MET Carroll Assembly #62, Loyal Ladies-former Loyal Lady Ruler, Pharoah Court #196, Daughters of Isis-former Commandress, Sequoyah Court #39, Heroines of Jericho-former Most Ancient Matron and Orpha Chapter #21, and Order of Eastern Star-former Worthy Matron. Bettie was also a member of the Council of Regents of the Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation.

Her hard work and dedication to the community have been recognized. She was listed in the 2008 edition of the "Talk Magazine" Influential African-American Women in Pennsylvania, one of 12 Women Making History from the Mercy Center for Women, Othella Myers-Johnson Community Service Award, R. Benjamin Wiley Spirit of GECAC Award, and one of three recipients of the 2019 Saint Mary's Home Ageless Erieite Award.

Bettie's spiritual journey began at an early age in Heidelberg, Miss. where she was a member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church. She is a former member of Antioch Baptist Church under the late Rev. A.H. Hunter and Shiloh Baptist Church under the late Rev. Rosamond Kay. She was an active member of Victory Christian Center under the leadership of Bishop Dwane Brock, where she served as Chairman of the Board of Incorporators.

Bettie was a compassionate person whose love was felt by family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. She created a loving, welcoming home which was the centerpiece of family gatherings. One of her favorite bible verses is Luke 12:48 "For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required". Her greatest enjoyment was spending time and feasting with family and friends, and working. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, sewing, reading, shopping and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry James "Jim" Vincent who passed in 1997; her siblings Edward Jones, Albert Lee Jones, Willie Jones Jr., and Dora B. Jones Gambill (Joe); her brothers-in-law, Alvin "Geech" Vincent (Florence), Marion (Elena) Vincent and Artimus Vincent. She was also preceded in death by a stepson, James Wright; as well as four grandchildren, Lawrence Vincent II, Armando Cooley Vincent, Jolishia Lewis and Jayla Lewis.

She is survived by two sisters, Olivia Jones Brock (Bishop Dwane Brock) Erie, Pa. and Patricia Jones, Erie, Pa.; one brother Jimmy L. Jones (Lisa) Charlotte, N.C.; four sons Robert V. Vincent (Radhica), Alvin L. Vincent, Lawrence E. Vincent and Darren J. Vincent (Jacqueline); and one daughter Angela C. Vincent. She is further survived by one stepdaughter, Lyn Twillie-Darby (James), all of Erie, PA; sister-in-law Melvra Simmons, New York, N.Y.; 20 grandchildren including four of whom she reared: Jovan, Jon, and Endia Vincent, and Tremaine Johnson; 23 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; a paternal great aunt, Katherine Jones Jackson, Jackson, Miss.; and four godchildren, Veronica Gambill-Harden, Sharisse Gore Dahle, Gina Gore and George Gore, Jr.

Friends may call at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. and may attend a service there on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12 p.m., with Bishop Dwane Brock officiating and eulogizing.

Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation, 1129 Pennsylvania Ave., Erie, PA 16503.

Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home., 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
JUL
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
16 entries
July 23, 2020
I was blessed to know your son, Alvin (chip). My deepest condolences to the entire family. May peace be upon your hearts.
Mary Birdsong
Friend
July 23, 2020
Miss you auntie. Not only were you the Head honcho in the family, you left a legacy and was well-known and loved throughout the community. You served your purpose. Love you always, Akwete
Akwete Harden
Family
July 23, 2020
The time has come when we must part but you will always live in my heart...

Love Ron Howze
Abram (Ron) Howze
Friend
July 23, 2020
Maurice
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends.
Glenda M Vaughn Arrington
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Renita Moyer-Davis
Friend
July 23, 2020
Heartfelt, warm condolences to Bob, Chip, the Vincent family and many wonderful memories. May she rest in the peace of power of God.
Leon Walters, Jr.
Friend
July 23, 2020
RIP MS.VINCENT , WHO WAS A MENTOR TO ME WHILE SERVING ON THE GECAC BOARD & OTHER COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES THAT SHE WANTED ME INVOVED
Michael Butler
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bettie was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. She will be missed.
Judy Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
I have been at GECAC for 20 years, and worked directly under Bettie since 2007. She was one special woman! She truly cared and loved her job here and was sweet as pie and strong when she needed to be . My favorite memories of her, are of her laughter!!! no matter where I was, If I heard her laugh, you just had to start laughing also, she had the best laugh!!! I was honored to work with Bettie, she was one very special person, whom i will miss dearly, my condolences and prayers to her family.
Holly Sawatsky
Coworker
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to your family at this difficult time.
Rubye Jenkins-Husband
July 23, 2020
Bettie was truly an amazing person not only for GECAC but the Erie Community. She taught me many things and we shared many family stories over the years. Lord knows you have earned your rest and your wings. Fly high queen!! Continued prayers of strength and comfort to the family.
Lavita D Williams
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bobby and family, so very sorry to hear about your mom. Bettie was a beautiful lady inside and out and I was privileged to work with her at GECAC. Though I've not seen her for over 20 years, she has made an impression that will be with me always. She was one of the people I admired most in my life. I will keep all of you in my prayers, especially your mom, that she be resting in the arms of Jesus as I write this. God Bless, Darleen Miller Wilkinson
Darleen M Wilkinson
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the extended Jones-Vincent family on the recent passing of your loved one Mrs. Bettie Jones-Vincent. May you be comforted with the many good memories of her during this time of bereavement and the days to come.

In Sympathy,
Denise Horton and family
Denise Horton
July 23, 2020
What an amazing Lady....she will be sorely missed by Community, friends and all those in Faith...Claire DeCecco and Family
Claire DeCecco
Friend
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Craig J Heuser
Acquaintance
