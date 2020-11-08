1/1
Betty A. Dunmire
1934 - 2020
Betty A. Dunmire, age 86, of Erie, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born in Kittanning, Pa., October 30, 1934 to the late George and Ruth Dunmire.

Betty is survived by her sons, John and Leroy Uplinger, grandsons, Brian Mowery, and Dana Rosenberger, and granddaughters, Shannon Covington, Tracy Bennett, and Kimberly Uplinger. She is further survived by her siblings, Delores, George Dunmire Jr, and Roberta Arnold, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great-grandson L.J.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lester Uplinger, her son, James Uplinger, and Cheryl Daniel.

Betty loved to fish, she enjoyed watching CSI, Little House on the Prairie, and The Waltons. Her family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers, Janelle Trice, Grace McGlumphy, and Teala Ross.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunmire family, in care of Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.

Send condolences to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
