Betty Allegretti Torrance, 80, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Meadville on October 16, 1938, a daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Palmero Allegretti.
Betty graduated from Toni and Guy Beauty School and went on to work at Accuform for over 20 years. She worked at Famous Hair and cut hair privately for a number of years. She loved cats, wolves and being an animal caretaker. She also enjoyed word searches and going to the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Torrance, Sr., and two brothers, John and Tony Allegretti.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Blauser, of Waterford; two sons, Michael Torrance, of Erie, and Thomas Torrance, Jr. and his wife, Holly, of Waterford; four grandchildren, Miriah, Nicole, J.T., and Kaiya; two great-grandchildren, Braeden and Liam; one brother, Mike Allegretti and his wife, Barb, of Meadville; her best friends, Anna Sienerth and Kimberly Skibinski; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, 16511. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 9, 2019