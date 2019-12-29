Home

Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Betty Ann Brooks Obituary
Betty Ann Brooks, 77, of Corry, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Corry. She was born on August 27, 1942, a daughter of Gerald Brooks and Caroline Baker Brooks.

She will be known for how she cared for everyone, enjoyed babysitting her nieces and nephews and loved cats.

Betty is survived by her brothers, William Brooks and his wife Carol of Pleasantville, Kenneth Brooks of Union City, and David Brooks and his wife Betty of Erie, a sister, Wilabelle DeSantis of Fairview, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Earl, Eugene and James Brooks; and sister-in-laws, Coral Brooks and Pat Brooks.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Monday, December 30th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Betty's brother, Pastor David Brooks, officiating.

Burial will take place in West Union Cemetery, Union City.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Betty's Book of Memories online at www.warrrenglennfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019
