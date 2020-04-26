|
Betty Ann Bundy, age 76 of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Erie on June 11, 1943, a daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Woods) Hammer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved cat, Buggy.
Betty was a caseworker for the Erie County Assistance Office and retired as a supervisor. She was a longtime member of First Alliance Church and spearheaded their Barnabus Outreach Ministry. She enjoyed doing family genealogy, cookbooks, scrapbooking, bingo and eating out with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and her famous GREEN pumpkin pie.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Tammie) Bundy, Ron Bundy, Robin (Jeff) Lindey, Steve Bundy and Laurel (Melissa) Bundy McClaren; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four sisters, Charlotte (Chuck) Troutman, Martie (John) Reichardt, Louise (Scott) Phillips and Cindy (Steve) Danylko and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC Coronavirus guidelines, a celebration of life at First Alliance Church will be held in the future, with inurnment in Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506. Memorials can be made to the organization of your choice in her memory.
