Betty Baker Kilgore, age 95, 30 year resident of Georgetown and Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
She was born in Scottdale, Pa., the only child of Edith and Wilbur Baker.
She met her husband Robert John Kilgore while attending Bethany College in West Virginia. She was an economics major and Bob was in officer training on campus with the U.S. Navy flight school. They married in 1945 and enjoyed 67 years together before Bob's death in 2013.
Betty followed Bob's Navy training in their early years and then his academic years while growing their family of three daughters. The first daughter was born at Grove City College, Pa., the 2nd at the University of Michigan School of Law and the 3rd, at the beginning of his practice in Erie, Pa.
Betty always preferred to describe herself as a homemaker. She was active in her girls' lives and in many organizations supporting them and other women. She served as the Mother Advisor of the Rainbow Girls, on the Board of Family and Child Services, as President of the PTA, President of the Erie County Law Wives, on the Board of Planned Parenthood of Erie County, and was a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, as well as, church soloist. She was active in the P.E.O. sisterhood since 1971. When they retired to South Carolina, Betty kept busy serving and singing at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 558 Black River Road, participating in women's circles, and assisting with the start-up of Helping Hands. She enjoyed the Low Country Lunch Bunch, golf, playing the piano, bridge, the beauty of DeBordieu, and the expanding families of her daughters.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Ford and her husband Jim, in Evanston, Illinois; Nancy Patton and her husband, Doug, in Georgetown, South Carolina; and Susan Gadrix and her husband Vincent, in LaGrange, Georgia. She also has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Kara Veltri and her husband, Michael, in California; Lyndsey Patton Ravuri and her husband, Harsha, and daughter, Mira in Texas; Adam Patton and his wife, Kathryn, and son, Bode, in North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pawleys Pavilion at the Lakes of Litchfield, the continued support of her Home Instead caregivers, the 24/7 support of Live Long Well Care, and Tidelands Hospice of Georgetown, for guiding us through the complications of Covid-19.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later time in South Carolina when we can travel and gather safely as a group. Inurnment will be beside her beloved husband, Robert, at the Erie Cemetery and handled by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
In lieu of flowers, or food to the family, Betty requested that donations be made instead to Helping Hands of Georgetown Food Pantry, 1813 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501.
