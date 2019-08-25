|
Betty Ciko Struchen, age 96, of Girard, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Albion, Pa. on April 6, 1923, a daughter of the late John and Mary Simko Ciko.
Betty enjoyed gardening and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Erie Otters fan. She was the best grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond in 2009; and her siblings, Anna Sharpe, Pauline Valentine, Mary Elliott, John, Steve, Mike and Nick Ciko.
Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Struchen and Bonnie Short (Mike); six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard.
Memorials may be sent to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Erie Office, 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
