Betty Clute Malec, age 93, of Edinboro, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. The daughter of the late Joseph and Naomi Nichols Clute, Betty lived a full life, working hard and enjoying her family and friends.
Always very social, Betty was involved in many activities at her church, Our Lady of the Lake of Edinboro. She loved to travel, especially enjoying her winters in Florida, and had visited the Pope, in the Holy Land, with Father James Peterson. Betty attended many softball games and tournaments because of her love of the game, and she made many fun memories with her beloved family of whom she was very proud. She was loved and loved by many.
After 25 plus years in business, Betty and her late husband Edward J. Malec retired from Malec's Clothing and Footwear. She continued to work with both of her sons, in their businesses in Edinboro and Waterford.
She was also preceded in death by a sister Shirley Donnell; and a brother Jack Clute.
Surviving her are her two sons -- Charles Malec and his wife Theresa of Pittsburgh, and David Malec of Erie; six grandchildren -- Christian Malec (Donna), Arica Ladebu (Bruce), Christopher Malec Jr. (Karen), Dr. Scott Malec (Jimena), Melisa Hayes, and Jacob Malec (Jennifer); as well as 15 great-grandchildren; and an extraordinary friend, Mike Monroe, that she considered a son.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff of Edinboro Manor and to VNA Hospice for their phenomenal care and compassion.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home of Edinboro on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with the Mass of Christian Burial following at Our Lady of the Lake at 10 a.m. Rev. Daniel Hoffman will officiate, and burial and committal service will be at St. Teresa Cemetery in Union City.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 14, 2020