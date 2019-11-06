|
|
Betty Jayne Auerbach, age 91, a resident of Manchester Commons, formerly of East Springfield, Pa. passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Auerbach in 2011.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Janice Auerbach and her partner, Kerry Kondrit of Fairview and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.
Betty was born August 20, 1928, daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Stanicar) Gruzosky in West Springfield, Pa.
She was the last surviving sibling of three sisters, Ann Stichick, Margaret Warhola, Pauline Terry Volker and two brothers, Joe and Mike Gruzosky.
She attended West Springfield High School and played French horn in the band. Betty grew up helping her parents in their Red and White grocery store. When she married Don, she helped him with the dairy farm and later they raised livestock. She worked as a telephone operator in West Springfield for several years as well as a bookkeeper for Bates Motor Sales and G.M. Whitney Co. in Conneaut Ohio, and Jenks' Motor Sales. She loved escorting for motorcoach tours, including her daughter's company Erie Shores Travel. She also enjoyed working for Peggy Gray Candies in North Springfield, where everyone was greeted with a great big smile!
Betty was one of the founding members of the Springfield Service Circle, a Girl Scout Leader, and served as auditor for Springfield Township. She enjoyed cake decorating, ceramics, painting, crafts, crocheting and sewing. She loved to bake. She liked to bowl and was on leagues with her husband and also enjoyed her ladies' leagues. She was a Cleveland Indians Fan. Betty loved to travel and to visit relatives and enjoyed many vacations with Don in their truck camper. Betty was a member of the West Springfield United Methodist Church and helped with their events and after school programs.
The family wants to thank the staff and caregivers at Manchester Commons assisted living and Eagle Ridge skilled nursing. They were very loving and caring during the seven years she lived there.
There will be on Open House Celebration in Memory of Betty on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, 11883 Main Street, East Springfield, Pa., with a Service to follow, as was her request. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make your memorial gifts in Betty's memory to the Caring For Life program at Manchester Commons, 6351 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16506, or please feel free to give to your local community volunteer fire department or animal shelter. Visit www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com to leave a condolence or light a candle.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019