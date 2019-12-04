|
|
Betty J. Barger, 91, of Ripley, N.Y., died peacefully, at her residence, on December 1, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1928, in Derby, N.Y., to the late Thomas and Sadie (Tripp) Johnston.
She worked at W.T. Grant in Westfield, N.Y. in her younger days. She stayed home much of the time and raised her three children and worked on the family's grape farm. She had also worked at Garrisons in Westfield.
Betty was a Buffalo Bills fan and met Jim Kelly at a Bills Game in October of 2018. She loved her flower garden and worked to keep in beautiful. She worked it diligently during this recent summer. She also loved solar lights.
Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ripley, N.Y., and served for year's in the Fireman's Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob," five brothers, and five sisters.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Wright of Rochester, N.Y., two sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) Barger of Erie, Pa. and John (Sandy) Barger, of Lima, N.Y., four grandchildren, Robert (Kathryn) Tasha, Kristie (Kyle) and Morgan, and great-grandchildren, Brody and Gwynne Barger. She also leaves one brother, Kim, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Mathews Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, in Ripley, N.Y. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service and may call at the funeral home on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Ripley Fire Company Ambulance, 11 South State Street, Ripley, N.Y.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael T. Fantauzzi, Owner and Director.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019