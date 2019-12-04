Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mathews Funeral Home Inc
104 W Main St
Ripley, NY 14775
(716) 736-4561
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mathews Funeral Home Inc
104 W Main St
Ripley, NY 14775
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Barger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Barger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Barger Obituary
Betty J. Barger, 91, of Ripley, N.Y., died peacefully, at her residence, on December 1, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1928, in Derby, N.Y., to the late Thomas and Sadie (Tripp) Johnston.

She worked at W.T. Grant in Westfield, N.Y. in her younger days. She stayed home much of the time and raised her three children and worked on the family's grape farm. She had also worked at Garrisons in Westfield.

Betty was a Buffalo Bills fan and met Jim Kelly at a Bills Game in October of 2018. She loved her flower garden and worked to keep in beautiful. She worked it diligently during this recent summer. She also loved solar lights.

Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ripley, N.Y., and served for year's in the Fireman's Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob," five brothers, and five sisters.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Wright of Rochester, N.Y., two sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) Barger of Erie, Pa. and John (Sandy) Barger, of Lima, N.Y., four grandchildren, Robert (Kathryn) Tasha, Kristie (Kyle) and Morgan, and great-grandchildren, Brody and Gwynne Barger. She also leaves one brother, Kim, and many nieces and nephews.

Betty's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Mathews Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, in Ripley, N.Y. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service and may call at the funeral home on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Ripley Fire Company Ambulance, 11 South State Street, Ripley, N.Y.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael T. Fantauzzi, Owner and Director.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -