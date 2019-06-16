Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
8:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Betty J. Frost Zurn Obituary
Betty J. Frost Zurn, age 90, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 21, 1928, daughter of the late Elmer and Nancy Frost, founders of Jack Frost Donuts.

Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed playing the piano and organ, doing cross stitch, and spending time with family and friends on Lake Chautauqua.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Zurn, Sr.; one son, James "Moose" D. Zurn; one daughter, Nancilou Zurn George; one brother, Jack E. Frost, Sr.; and two nephews, Jack Frost Jr., and William "Bill" Frost.

She is survived by three children, Robert "Ted" Zurn (Wendy) of Peach Tree Corners, Ga., Larry Zurn (Mary Anne) of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Natalie Simmer (Allen) of Harborcreek; one son-in-law, David George of Lawrence Park; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 8:30 p.m., conducted Rev. Jean Kuebler. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019
