Betty J. (Wojciki) Herman Voto, 70, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on November 15, 1949, a daughter of the late Casimir Wojciki and Shirley (Harcourt) Wojciki Martin.
Betty had worked in customer service at Teletron for 13 years and was also the co-owner of Absolute Auctions of Erie. She loved playing bingo and traveling, but her grandchildren were the most important part of her life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Gowers; and two brothers, Daniel Harcourt and John Wojciki.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Daniel J. Voto; children, Thomas Herman (Pam) of St. Mary's, Ga., Andrew Herman (Leslie) of New Castle, Michael Herman, Joseph Herman (Sarah) and Danial Voto (Jenn Schroyer), Danielle Bizzarro ( Ernie), all of Erie, and Michael Voto (Phyllis) of Sarasota, Fla.; two brothers, Harry Harcourt of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Joe Wojciki of Erie; two sisters, Dottie Kendra of Erie and Jackie Martin of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; fifteen grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to current Covid-19 virus restrictions, services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2020