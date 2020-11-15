Betty J. Hull, age 85, formerly of Fairview, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Lake City.
She was born in Grove City, Pa. on June 21, 1935, a daughter of the late William C. and Alta Baumgardner McCalla.
Betty graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1953. She retired from Spectrum Control in 2000 after 27 years of service.
She loved her family, especially the grandchildren. Betty enjoyed knitting. She was a member of the Fairview American Legion Auxiliary Post #742 and the Girard United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C. Hull.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Cheryl D. Mellin (Pat) of Lake City and Darlene R. Sundberg (Rick) of Charlotte, N.C. and a son, Everett J. Hull of Lake City; five grandchildren: Jennifer Garber, Jessica Greco, Julie Campomizzi, Leighton Carnecki and Brent Hull; and two step-grandchildren, Maria Continenza and Toni Desin. She is further survived by her siblings, William McCalla of Lake City, Anne Davis of Williamsport, Md., Sue Weislogel of Texas and brother-in-law, Jim Hull of Girard, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family by Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard.
The family would like to thank LECOM VNA, especially Chris Ann, Kate and Emily for their care and compassion over the last three weeks.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 and Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
