1/1
Betty J. (Fenner) Page
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. (Fenner) Page, age 97, of Summit Township, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on June 21, 1923, a daughter of the late Oscar and Clara (Northrop) Fenner.

Betty was a homemaker. She was an ordained Elder and Deacon at Perkins Presbyterian Church and was active with the Cub Scouts. Betty enjoyed bowling, playing cards and crafts.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter G. Page in 2001, her son Walter L. Page, three sisters Jane Covell, Mary Lou Pildner and Lynetta Pildner, and five brothers Clifford E., George W., Morris O., Richard J. and Charles N. Fenner.

Survivors include her son Raymond A. Page of Summit Township and several nieces and nephews.

No calling hours will be observed. Private services and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Centerpoint Church, 98 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa, NY 11758, French Creek Council of the BSA, 1815 Robison Rd., Erie, PA 16509, or New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5440 Washington Ave., Erie, PA 16509. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved