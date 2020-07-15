Betty J. (Fenner) Page, age 97, of Summit Township, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on June 21, 1923, a daughter of the late Oscar and Clara (Northrop) Fenner.
Betty was a homemaker. She was an ordained Elder and Deacon at Perkins Presbyterian Church and was active with the Cub Scouts. Betty enjoyed bowling, playing cards and crafts.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter G. Page in 2001, her son Walter L. Page, three sisters Jane Covell, Mary Lou Pildner and Lynetta Pildner, and five brothers Clifford E., George W., Morris O., Richard J. and Charles N. Fenner.
Survivors include her son Raymond A. Page of Summit Township and several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. Private services and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Centerpoint Church, 98 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa, NY 11758, French Creek Council of the BSA, 1815 Robison Rd., Erie, PA 16509, or New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5440 Washington Ave., Erie, PA 16509. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.