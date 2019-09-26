|
Betty J. Snyder, age 72, of Millcreek, was lovingly surrounded by her family when she passed away at her residence on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, following an extended illness. Betty was born in Erie, on February 7, 1947, daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Mary Babay.
Betty had formerly worked as a manager at Red Barn and then General Electric Company until her retirement. She loved gardening, shopping, and all things Christmas. Betty especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She had worshipped at Holy Family R.C. Church.
Betty is survived by two children, Andrew T. Barone, Jr. (Lisa), and Michelle Lillie (Howard); one stepson, Gary Snyder (Shelly); one sister, Rose Marie Dzialo; one brother, Andrew Babay,Jr. (Marlene); eight grandchildren, Lindsey Robinson, Andrew III, Timothy, and Kimberly Barone, Sierra and Samantha Lillie, Jessica Schnelle (Andy) and Kira Bahm (Ryan); a niece and nephew who were especially near and dear to Betty, Theresa Sliker and Eddie Dzialo; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Snyder, Sr.; one brother, Robert Babay; and two stepsons, Ronald Snyder Jr, and John Snyder.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jerry Priscaro. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019