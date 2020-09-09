1/1
Betty J. Todd Krysiak
1948 - 2020
Betty J. Todd Krysiak, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on July 12, 1948, the daughter of the late Edward V. and Elsie R. Morehouse Todd.

Betty was a lifelong Erie resident. She retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare and was a life member of the Fulton Athletic Club and the Slovak National Club. Betty was an avid bowler, kayaker and bicyclist. She most enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, who were her joy.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Krysiak; her sister, Donna Cox; and four brothers, Roger, Edward, Ralph and Bernard Todd.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Mary Krysiak and Lynn Krysiak; two grandchildren, Sarah and Thomas; one son-in-law, Jonathan Bresslin; four sisters, June Shunk, Evelyn Harrah (Don), Elaine Sheldon (Raymond) and Margaret Todd; one brother, Bill Todd (Sue); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Thursday from 3 until 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. All CDC guidelines will be adhered to with face masks and social distancing required. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
