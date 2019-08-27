|
Betty Jane Kerr Divell, age 101, of Erie, went home to the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on June 21, 1918, daughter of the late Joseph A. Kerr, Sr. and Doris McBride Kerr Flanagan.
Betty, a life-long Erie resident, was a graduate of the 1936 class of East High School where she was president of her class. She worked at General Electric until her marriage to Arthur K. Divell, Sr. in 1942 and was later employed as secretary to the Personnel Director for the City of Erie under the Williamson Administration. She retired later from the State Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation in 1980 after 14 years as a secretary and receptionist.
Betty was the longest, life-time member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder, Deacon, choir member and active member of the Women's Association. She was a long-time volunteer at the Erie Presbyterian Lodge where she served on the auxiliary for many gratifying years.
Betty was an honorary member of the Commodore Perry Yacht Club, where she and Art spent many active, enjoyable years boating. Lake Erie and its waterfront were always very special to them. She was also a member of Zem Zem Zailor Gals, GEER, and Koinonea #36.
Betty loved life, loved her family, her church family, and many dear friends. She was grateful to God for so many blessings during her long life.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Brevillier Village for all the loving care Betty received for the past two years. The family also thanks Betty's dear friend, Nora Tombaugh. Without her help, Betty would not have been able to stay in her home as long as she did.
Survivors include her sons, Arthur K. Divell, Jr. (Sharon) of Cleveland, and David H. Divell (Theresa) of Erie; one granddaughter, Angela Divell; three grandsons, Aaron Divell (Alessandra) of Atlanta, Ga., Joseph Divell (Rachel) of Harborcreek, and Eric Divell (Bethany) of Erie; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Josephine and Lucas; and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Arthur K. Divell, Sr.; and one brother, Joseph Kerr.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 2320 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511 or to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019