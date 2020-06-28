Betty Jane Whitman was called home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1937, a daughter to the late William Grant Jamison and Harriet Marie Jamison.
She graduated from Cecil Township High School in 1955 as class Valedictorian and in 1959 received her Bachelor's Degree from Grove City College. She married her beloved husband, James Whitman, on June 20, 1959. Betty spent her career as a devoted teacher dedicating most of those years teaching in the Bethel Park School District. Betty was devoted to and adored her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her number one priority in her life was her family, and she was the happiest when she was spending time with them, whether that was at her home or at the family cabin. As long as she was with her family, that is where she wanted to be. Betty was an extremely outgoing person and loved making new friends, reading, and the great outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Earl Whitman, an infant daughter, Sandra Lee Whitman, and three sisters, Helen Marie Caldwell, Jean Lloyd, and Joan Bremner.
She is survived by two sons, Michael James Whitman and his wife Vanessa Hodgins Whitman and Robert John Whitman and his wife Michelle Solano Whitman, and four grandchildren, Tyler, James, Samuel, and Rebecca.
At the request of her family, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org" target="_blank">(www.alz.org). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.