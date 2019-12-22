|
Betty Jean Baron, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on November 27, 1924, a daughter of the late Floyd Burger and Bertha Krup Dickinson.
Betty graduated from East High School and went on to work at GECAC for many years, where she was the director of the Senior Aide Program.
She was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church and the Business and Professional Women's Foundation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Markley; two sons, Dennis R. Markley and Dean C. Markley; her stepfather, Bob Dickinson; and a daughter-in-law, Elaine Markley.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Kimberly J. Victor; a cousin, James Flaherty; seven grandchildren, Jenifer Boswell, Jill Chalkey, Jonathan Markley, Ann Elaine Branca, Anthony B. Ciotti, Sydney Victor and Madison Victor; and 11 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
