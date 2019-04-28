|
|
Betty Jean (Monco) Maruca, age 89, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her residence. Born in Uniontown, Pa., on August 4, 1929, she was the only child of the late Marco and Nicolina (Lazaran) Monco.
Betty was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Church. She was a life member of Nautilus Fitness Club (FitnessU), and a member of Lake Shore Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, cleaning and most of all, gardening.
Betty is survived by her husband, Anthony F. Maruca, DDS; two sons, Michael and Mark Maruca, both of Erie; and her favorite daughter-in-law, Cathy Crotty Maruca; five grandchildren, Brooke, Kaylyn, Vinson, and Collin and Ryan; and three great-grandchildren, Kacen, Zayn and Dean Anthony.
Services were private, with entombment in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a , and condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019