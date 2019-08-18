Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenfield Baptist Church.
Betty Joe (Goodwill) Good


1929 - 2019
Betty Joe (Goodwill) Good Obituary
Betty Joe (Goodwill) Good, age 89, of North East, passed away at Twinbrook HealthCare, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1929, in North East, to the late Roy Goodwill and Lena Southwick.

Betty was a member of the Greenfield Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Ivan Good; and sisters, Beatrice Christensen, Marian Raymond, Lillian King, and Audrey Sugden.

Betty is survived by her children, William Good (Sherry) of Harborcreek, Judy Bloeser (Michael) of Erie, Jay Good (Carol) of North East, and Sharon Jones (Ted) of North East; as well as eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, September 14th at 2 p.m. at the Greenfield Baptist Church. Officiating the service is Rev. Dan Cass. Interment will be held at Greenfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019
