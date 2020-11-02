Betty K. Ward, of Mayville, N.Y, formerly of Westfield, N.Y., died peacefully at her home on Friday, October 30, 2020 with family at her side.
Betty was born on May 15,1928 in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Kilbury.
Betty attended Westfield Academy from 1942 until 1944 when she left to wed Harry Ward, and then raise a family of nine children.
Betty held deep religious and moral beliefs and was an incredible mother, daughter, sister and teacher of life lessons for all of her 92 years. Her incredible strength and her steadfastness in her beliefs led her to be an example for family, friends and students.
In addition to her fulltime job as mother and homemaker, Betty volunteered as a MOPS (Mothers of Pre School Children), school assistant, Sunday School teacher and church officer. Betty was a strong positive influence on all of those who touched her life. Late in life, Betty went back to school for her GED in order to prove to herself that; "we can always learn".
Betty and the love of her life, Harry, were married for 73 years and raised nine children. She was a loving mother who always put family first. She led the way in providing their children with the many skills needed for life. She loved her many grandchildren and nearly two dozen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is already missed by her friends, her church congregation, her students and her family to which she was so devoted. She will miss her recent friend, Sue Rollman & know she will miss Betty, as well. She is survived by eight children, Lynda Gressner, George Ward, Mary Ward, David (Fran) Ward, Julie (Steve) Holland, Harry ( Sandy) Ward, Jeaneanne (Jon) Colwell and Stephen (Paul Brooke) Ward; ten grandchildren, David (Stacey)Gressner, Noel Gressner, Mesha Gressner, Christopher Ward, Erin Victorino, Tracy (Jason) Palmer, Karrie (Manny) Johl, Jeffrey(Krista) Harris, Sarah ( Jason) Kniep and Jon Colwell; twenty-one great-grandchildren, David (Brittany) Gressner Jr., Elijah Gressner, Tyler Dial, Christian Gressner, Samuel Ward, Emily Ward, Charles Ward, Tarei Victorino, Ariston Victorino, Amber Rehberg, Nicholas Palmer, Caleb Palmer, Taylor Knight, Kody Johl, Karter Johl, Konner Johl, Madeline Harris, Harlow Harris, Gavin Meade, Jacob Kniep, and June Kniep; three great-great-grandchildren, Dean Gressner, Nathan Gressner and Alaina Palmer; a brother, Bob Kilbury.
In addition to her parents, Floyd and Ruth Kilbury, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her sister, Peg (Ruth) Kilbury; her brothers, Gene and Chuck Kilbury; her son Michael Ward; her granddaughter, Kristie Ward, a great-grandson, Nikola Maric and daughter-in-law, Deborah Christensen Ward; son-in-law, Paul Brooke and her infant children, James and Roberta Ward.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St., Westfield, N.Y., on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Bemus Point United Methodist Church, 4954 Bemus-Ellery Rd. Bemus Point, NY. at 11 a.m. Burial services for family and close friends to held at the Westfield Union Cemetery on East Main Rd., Westfield, N.Y.
Memorial contributions can be made in Betty's honor to the Dewittville Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 5821 Meadows Rd., Dewittville, N.Y. or the Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care, 20 West Fairmont Ave. Lakewood, NY 14750.
