Betty L. Noerr Esola, age 89, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Ball Pavilion on Saturday, January 25, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Anita, Pa., on August 31, 1930, daughter of the late Lott and Margaret (Peterson) Noerr.
Betty was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. She was previously employed as a housekeeper at the former Howard Johnson's in Summit Township. Betty was a member of St. Boniface R.C. Church. In years past she was an active member of the Eastside YMCA where she participated in the Silver Sneakers program and had also enjoyed walking; especially with her "mall walker" friends. In addition, Betty loved to play cards and BINGO. Her biggest joy in life, however, was being surrounded by her beloved family and taking extra special care of them; especially her late husband to whom she was devoted to.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph L. Esola; one brother, Clarence Lorraine Noerr and one son-in-law, Joseph A. Barbara.
Survivors include her three children: Thomas L. Esola of Bronx, N.Y., Linda L. Perrin (Gary) of Dubois, Pa., and Alice L. Barbara of Harborcreek Township; one sister, Karen Noerr Nicely of Carlisle, Pa.; four grandchildren: Sam Perrin (Judy) of Brockway, Pa., Greg Perrin of Falls Church, Va., Valerie Truitt (Dan) of Erie and Jim Rupert (Mandy) of Moon Township, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Betty's family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the entire caring and compassionate staff of Brevillier Village for their loving care of her.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Betty's Funeral Mass will be conducted on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface R.C. Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd. Following the Funeral Mass, Betty will be laid to rest, next to her husband, Joseph, at Mount of Olives Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 27, 2020