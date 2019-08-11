|
|
Betty (Lindsey) Lake, age 97, of North East passed away at UPMC Hamot on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1921 in Parsons, West Virginia to the late Allen and Isabelle Lindsey.
Betty graduated Parsons High School where she met her late husband, Ernest L. Lake. She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church since 1950, Shiloh Chapter 153 Order of Eastern Star for 67 years, North East Garden and Service Club, and Lakeview Country Club where she played in ladies league. Betty loved entertaining friends, attending social events, golfing, and serving the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest L. Lake (4-19-2016); and three sisters, Mary, Allene, and Mildred. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Susan Lake and Dian Manetti both of North East; and nieces, Kathleen Lake and Paula Stephen of Pottstown, Pa.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Park United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Park United Methodist Church, 30 N Lake Street, North East, PA 16428. Officiating the service will be Rev. Eric Leonard. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019