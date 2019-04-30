|
Betty Lou Cook (Gorton), age 81, of North East, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Twinbrook Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 20, 1938, in Brookville, Pa., the daughter of the late Elmer and Elsie (Trayer) Cook.
Betty was formerly employed by Russ's Diner, Keystone Foods, Welch Foods, and Eureka Electrical Products. She was a lifelong member of the Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East. Betty loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, playing Bingo, and listening to Christian music.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George Cook.
Betty is survived by her close friend for over 20 years, Delbert Gorton; children, Rhonda Guianen (Jim), Brenda Gorton, Elmer Gorton, and Junior Gorton (Patty); a sister, Mona Cook; brothers, Edward and Edwin Cook; grandchildren, Mandy Salas (Vinny), Paul Salas, Jona Sayers (Buck), Jason Bronson (Victoria), Franklin Allen, Jessica Allen, Robert Allen, Travis Salas (Carleen), Megan Allen, Elijah Gorton, and James Guianen (Yvonne); great-grandchildren, Alyssia Salas, Anthony Pace, Isaiah Sack, Dylan Sayers, Logan Salas, Maddy Sack, Elizabeth Allen, Makenzie Allen, Zaden Salas, Cyana Chadwick, Savanna Walker, Mathew Allen Jr., Isabelle Salas, Hayden Salas, Arabella Salas, Billy Hembree II, and Lily Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Michael Grove. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
