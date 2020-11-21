Betty Lou Grappy age 90, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on September 26, 1930, she was the youngest of three children of Roy E. and Leda Caughey Barnes.
Betty graduated from Millcreek High class of 1948, she and her husband Chuck remained very active of that class and hosted their yearly class reunion picnic in their backyard for many years.
Betty was very active in the community. She was a member of the Board of the Greater Erie YWCA, she taught Red Cross swimming in the area, and was a charter member of Presque Isle Woman's Club. She belonged to the Koinonia of Erie County and served on its Core Board.
Betty was a woman of faith, she was a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and held the longest membership.
Betty was an ordained elder and she served in many capacities, she loved being with her church family and she served as clerk of Sessions for many years.
Betty felt she had a very blessed life. She and Chuck were able to travel and enjoy many of Gods great creations. They traveled through all 50 states, cruised the Caribbean, visited South and Central America, and many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Together their favorite trips were the month spent each year on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico. Throughout her life, Betty enjoyed spending time at the beach soaking up the sun and looking for beach glass.
She is survived by her son Stephen; and her nieces Deborah Barnes Beucler, Janice Surian, Colleen Nustad and Cathy Barnes all of Minnesota, and nephews, Mike (Vicki) Delo of New Jersey, and Jeff (Donna) Delo of Virginia, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Grappy, her siblings and their spouses; Jack D. Barnes (Fran), and Jean D. Delo, her nephews, David Barnes, Jerry Delo, and a grandnephew Michael Delo.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dorian, Katie, Kathy and Jose and the entire Lakeland Area Hospice team for their exceptional care of Betty.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. All CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing and masks are required.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Betty loved flowers, but loved the church more!!! So please make memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3642 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506, or Lakeland Area Hospice, 4635 E. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
