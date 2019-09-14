Home

Betty Lou Sheets


1933 - 2019
Betty Lou Sheets Obituary
Betty Lou Sheets, age 86, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Erie, on April 7, 1933, daughter of the late Kenneth and Mona Bird.

Betty first worked at General Electric Co., and then for H & R Block. She enjoyed being a homemaker, bowling, golfing, and time with her cherished grandchildren. For many years, Betty participated in the Sister's Bowling Tournament.

Betty is survived by six children, Linda Boroi (Tom), Barbara Sheets, Tom Dahlkemper (Pat), Theresa Sheets, Susan Rockwell, and Sandi Leube (Greg); five sisters, Diana Bird, Ruth Dunkle (Keith), Kay Bird, Carol Wygant (Jack), and May Gross (Robbie); one brother, Terry Bird (Betty); 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Sheets; one granddaughter, Tiffany Ziegler; one great-granddaughter, Mercedes Bohman; and three brothers, George, Robert and Charles Bird.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her longtime caregiver, Mary Lou, and to Family Hospice and Dennis for the wonderful care given to Betty.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Ste. 244, Erie, PA 16501.

Published in the Erie Times-News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
