Betty Louise Thompson Stone
1924 - 2020
Betty Louise Thompson Stone, age 96, of North East, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in North East, on April 6, 1924, a daughter of the late Cora Loveless Thompson LaQue and Harley M. Thompson Sr.

She attended North East High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of North East, and the Christian Women's Club of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, Erie. She continued farming, Stone's Fruit Farm, after her husband died in 1970 until 1983 when she retired. Betty also helped run the farm fruit stand and could often be seen flipping hamburgers or making milkshakes for customers as well as selling the fruits of the farm.

Betty enjoyed traveling on family vacations, bus tours with friends and day trips, reading and time with friends. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and having visits from her great-grandchildren. She was also an excellent cook and baker and opened her home to family and friends for all occasions.

Besides her parents and husband, John Stone Sr., she was preceded in death by her son, John W. Stone, Jr., a daughter, Kathy Marie Stone, two sisters, Louella Alexander and Neva Green, and a brother, Harley M. Thompson Jr.

Survivors include three daughters, Susan (Don) Moore and Deby (Steve) Wright of North East, Pa., and Jayne (Jeff) McGonnell of Davidson, North Carolina, grandchildren, Tim Moore of North East, Chris Moore (Lauren) of Charlotte, N.C. and Brent Moore (Nicole) of Wayne, Pa., Johnna Wright Sucha (Joe) of Powell, Ohio, Kyla Wright Jubach (Jeremy), of Canfield, Ohio, Emily, Selena and Ben McGonnell, all of Davidson, N.C., and nine great-grandchildren Jenson, Maddalena, Cecily and Riley Moore, Kevin, Louisa and Nadia Sucha, and Collette and Kennedy Jubach, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid situation and for the safety of the family, they will celebrate Betty's life at a private service.

The family wishes to acknowledge the care and compassion that was given by the staff at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, Pa.

Condolences may be sent to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
