Betty M. (McCall) Grimshaw, 98, of Fairview Township, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born on April 11, 1921, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Lillian C. (Hazen) McCall.
Following her graduation from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1940, she married Howard C. Grimshaw, Sr., on August 17, 1940, who preceded her in death in 2001.
Betty worked side by side with her husband on the family owned, "Willowbrook Farm," located on West Lake Road in Lake City, until her retirement.
She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, playing cards, golfing and jigsaw puzzles, and was a member of the Federated Church of East Springfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Howard C. (Butch) Grimshaw, Jr.; brothers, Emerson, Donald, Wallace and Darrell McCall; a sister, Margaret McCall; and a son-in-law, John R. Carlson.
She is survived by daughters, Joyce Carlson of Pocatello, Idaho and Sarah (Bess) Grimshaw of Oil City; her sister, Janet Ohmer of Girard; grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson (Scott), Kirsten Carlson (Thomas Stewart), Kara Sampson (Troy), Kathlene Warner (Darrell), Amy Crolli (Brad), and Bradley Grimshaw (Sara); 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to Lake City Fire Company, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 25, 2020