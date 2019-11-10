|
|
Betty M. (Prebeck) Hart, age 98, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Erie, September 23, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Bertha Prebeck.
Betty worked at Loblaws for 35 years as head cashier and supervisor. She was an avid bowler and bowled well into her 80's.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Hart; three sisters, Margaret Teglas, Helen Aubrey and Irene Raid; and four brothers, Joseph, Bernard, Frank and Stephen Prebeck.
She is survived by two stepchildren, Katie Pomorski, husband Daniel, and Richard "Dick" Hart, wife Pat, all of Erie; several nieces and nephews, including Barbara Hilinski, of Erie; and step-grandchildren.
As per Betty's wishes, the Funeral Mass and burial at Calvary Cemetery were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., assisted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie PA 16508. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019